Firefighters were battling a house fire in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The fire broke out at about 9:45 a.m. at 208 Catherine St. in South Amboy, according to initial reports.

An aerial ladder truck had to be used to help fight the two-alarm blaze, reports said.

A firefighter was injured, according to an unconfirmed report.

