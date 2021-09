First responders were called to a tractor-trailer crash in which a motorist was reportedly killed on Route 130 in Middlesex County, authorities said.

The driver of a car involved in the Friday evening collision in South Brunswick was trapped, initial reports said.

Southbound lanes of Route 130 were shut down near Viking Way as police investigated.

A medevac helicopter was en route about 7:15 p.m.

