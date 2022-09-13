Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey

A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said.

Rahmaad Howard has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

On Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:29 a.m., New Brunswick police responded to Throop Avenue and Townsend Street for a stabbing.

Police found Barry James, 36, of Edison, who sustained multiple stab wounds. James succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An investigation led by Detective Raymond Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Howard as a suspect This was not a random act of violence, Howard knew the victim, they said.

Later on Sept. 12, Howard was arrested without incident in New Brunswick.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732)745-5217 or Detective Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3330.

