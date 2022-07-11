Fatal Motorcycle Crash Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a fatal motorcycle crash in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at Georges Road and Summerfield Boulevard in South Brunswick Township, initial reports said.

The motorcycle reportedly struck a minivan, an unconfirmed report said.

South Brunswick police said that Georges Road would be closed for several hours between Route 522 and Ridge Road.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.