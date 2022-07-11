Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Georges Road and Summerfield Boulevard
Georges Road and Summerfield Boulevard Photo Credit: Google Maps

There was a fatal motorcycle crash in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at Georges Road and Summerfield Boulevard in South Brunswick Township, initial reports said.

The motorcycle reportedly struck a minivan, an unconfirmed report said.

South Brunswick police said that Georges Road would be closed for several hours between Route 522 and Ridge Road.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

