Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
News

Fatal Crash Involving Garbage Truck Reported In Central Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Old Bridge police
Old Bridge police Photo Credit: OLD BRIDGE PD

A 59-year-old motorist was killed in a collision with a garbage truck, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday on Route 34 at Spring Hill Road in Old Bridge, initial reports said.

The unidentified driver of the car reportedly crossed in front of the garbage truck as she exited a pharmacy, police said.

The car's driver, who became trapped, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The garbage truck driver was not hurt.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.