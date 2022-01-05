Fatal Crash Involving Garbage Truck Reported In Central Jersey: Developing

A 59-year-old motorist was killed in a collision with a garbage truck, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday on Route 34 at Spring Hill Road in Old Bridge, initial reports said.

The unidentified driver of the car reportedly crossed in front of the garbage truck as she exited a pharmacy, police said.

The car's driver, who became trapped, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The garbage truck driver was not hurt.

