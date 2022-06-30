Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Driver Charged In Fatal Central Jersey Crash, Victim ID'd

Jon Craig
North Brunswick police
North Brunswick police

A 27-year-old man from Mercer County has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Egrevel Vasquez-Garcia of Hightstown was charged in the crash that occurred on Tuesday, June 28 on Route 130 in North Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Joseph Battaglia of the North Brunswick Police Department.

An investigation by Detective Jason Vallese of the North Brunswick Police Department, Detective Jonathan Berman and Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that at 11:50 p.m., authorities responded to the southbound lane of Route 130 near the Farrington Inn following the report of a crash. 

Upon their arrival, police determined a vehicle driven by Vasquez-Garcia struck a second vehicle driven by Levelt Alexis, 34, of Linden. 

Alexis was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, June 29, Vasquez-Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and assault by auto. Vasquez-Garcia is currently being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vallese of the North Brunswick Police Department at (732) 545-3200, Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328, or Detective Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4011.

