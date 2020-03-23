Critical Patient, 25, From Metuchen Can't Get COVID-19 Medicine, Mom Says

This story has been updated.

A teacher from Ridgewood says she's living a nightmare: Her 25-year-old son is in critical condition at JFK Hospital in Edison, tested positive for COVID-19, but waits for life-saving drugs.

Jack Allard of Metuchen first became ill on March 13. His symptoms quickly worsened and he was hospitalized three days later, said his mother, Genny Allard.

He tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend and remains in critical condition on a ventilator, she said Monday.

Original COVID-19 tests were misplaced by the lab, so the 2012 Ridgewood High School graduate had to be re-swabbed, compounding the delays, his mother said.

Allard, of Ridgewood, told Daily Voice that she cannot understand how celebrities, politicians and NBA players are quickly getting COVID-19 test results, while "my son is deteriorating. He's in regulatory limbo."

The Allard family enlisted help from Congressman Josh Gottheimer, hospital administrators and even the director of the CDC to try and cut through bureaucratic red tape, she said.

But Jack's coronavirus tests weren't processed until Saturday, blocking access to remsdesivir, a drug produced by Gilead that reportedly has arrested serious symptoms in other COVID-19 patients.

Jack Allard, a two-time All American in lacrosse at Bates College, was in excellent health, his mother said,

He commuted into Manhattan every day for his job with Bank of America, said Allard, who teaches at Bergen County Technical High School.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.