Crash With Injuries Reported On NJ Turnpike In Central Jersey: NJSP

A crash with multiple injuries occurred in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:29 a.m. on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound near mile-marker 74.8 in South Brunswick Township, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman said.

An initial investigation reveals a Toyota was traveling southbound when it was struck in the rear bumper by another vehicle, Trooper Brandi Slota said.

There were non life threatening injuries, Slota said.

There is an active investigation.

