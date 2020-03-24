COVID-19: Woodbridge Nursing Home Faces Final Days

A Woodbridge nursing home is facing closure as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Tuesday.

Residents at St. Joseph's Senior Home are being reassigned to another assisted living facility after several workers are home with influenza-like symptoms and several residents tested positive for coronavirus, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

Officials have been monitoring the facility since Friday, and working with Catholic sisters who run it for an orderly transition.

The center "has cared for the our most vulnerable population in Woodbridge and surrounding areas for decades," Persichilli said.

"This is the result of some of their employees (having to stay) home with influenza-like illness, and a number of residents who tested positive for COVID-19," Persichilli said at a news briefing.

At least 10 of the township's first 27 positive COVID-19 cases originated at St. Joseph's, Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac said on Monday.

McCormac previously reported that one of the elderly patients from the nursing home died from coronavirus at the hospital on Saturday.

The other 17 cases, McCormac said in his daily report Monday, “are spread across the township with no noticeable clusters in any particular area or among any particular age group.”

McCormac said official notices from the township about dealing with COVID-19, as well as a list of Woodbridge pharmacies, food stores and restaurants that remain open, can be found here.

