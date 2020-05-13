COVID-19: Middlesex County Encourages Residents To Get Coronavirus Test

After a month of testing for coronavirus, Middlesex County is encouraging all residents with symptoms to take advantage of the free tests.

Rapid-response tests for coronavirus began in mid-April.

Middlesex County in partnership with RUCDR Infinite Biologics, RWJBarnabas Health, and Accurate Diagnostic Labs, continue to offer the saliva-based test to the community on a mass scale.

The test provides results within 24 to 48 hours.

The saliva test has several advantages over the nasal or throat swab test, officials said, including a pain-free procedure.

Drive-thru saliva tests are being taken at Kilmer Vehicle Inspection/ Driving Testing Center in Edison.

A newer walk-up coronavirus saliva-testing site is open in New Brunswick, officials said. The appointment-only testing site is at the A.C. Redshaw Elementary School, 216 Livingston Ave., in New Brunswick.

To verify days and times that testing is offered, click here.

Those wishing to be tested will be required to make an appointment beginning at 10 a.m. two days before the desired test day. Residents wishing to make an appointment should click here to register and receive a time to report to the testing site. If the resident does not have access to the internet or has connectivity problems, they can call 732-745-3100 to make an appointment beginning at 10 a.m.

Registrants must bring a completed registration form and proof of residency including, but not limited to: a valid driver’s license; state issued identification; or two pieces of mail including utility bills, bank statements, or similar documentation with name and address, to the testing site.

For other details, click here.

