Middlesex Daily Voice
News

Community Support Surges For Motorcycle Crash Victim Who Was Driving To Central Jersey Mosque

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Mohammad Abbas
Mohammad Abbas Photo Credit: GoFundMe

There has been an outpouring of community support for a 19-year-old man from Perth Amboy who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Mohammad Abbas of Perth Amboy, a recent graduate of the John F. Kennedy High School in Iselin, was tragically killed when he was struck by a truck while riding to the mosque, according to a GoFundMe launched for his memorial.

The fatal crash occurred when Abbas' motorcycle was rear-ended on Sunday, Aug. 14 on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville, Daily Voice reported. 

"Mohammad was a loving son, brother, cousin, and friend to everyone who was lucky enough to know him," Ali-Ahmed Shah, Mohammed's friend, wrote in the GoFundMe. 

"The positive energy and vibe he brought to the classroom with his magnetic personality is something his classmates will forever cherish."

Nearly 300 donors have contributed over $18,000 to honor Abbas' memory in less than 24 hours.

Click here to view/donate to 'In Loving Memory of Agha Mohammad Raza Abbas' on GoFundMe.

