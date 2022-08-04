Clear Backpacks Required At This NJ School District

As an extra safety precaution, clear backpacks are being distributed free in a Central Jersey school district.

"We will be implementing the mandatory use of clear backpacks starting this upcoming school year for all of our schools," South River Public Schools Superintendent Sylvia Zircher wrote in a letter to parents.

South River's high school has required clear backpacks since 2019-20.

"The use of clear backpacks is just an 'extra' measure in keeping prohibited items from entering our schools," her letter said.

Two exceptions are:

Small handbags for personal items are still allowed but should not exceed the size of a half sheet of paper.

Lunch boxes are allowed but should be left in locker/lunch bin until lunchtime and returned at the end of lunch.

