Central Jersey Teen Charged With Raping Elderly Woman In Her Home: Prosecutor

A teenager was taken into custody and charged with "an act of juvenile delinquency" for raping an elderly woman, authorities said.

If committed as an adult, the charges would be aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary and theft, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Daniel Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department.

On Monday, Oct. 31 between midnight and 12:30 a.m., a 68-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her residence, they said.

The suspect entered the victim’s apartment in Parlin woke her, sexually assaulted, and "deprived her of belongings" before fleeing the scene, they said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Jeff Taylor of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-525-5450.

