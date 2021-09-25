Central Jersey Motorist, 52, Killed In Tractor-Trailer Crash

A 52-year-old man from Somerset County died in a collision with a tractor-trailer, authorities said.

The motorist, whose name had not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday evening crash, South Brunswick police said on Saturday.

First responders were called to the crash on Route 130 at 7:16 p.m., police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the tractor-trailer was stopped at a traffic light and the passenger car read-ended it.

The victim was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart which ran under the rear of the 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer, police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Southbound lanes of Route 130 were shut down near Viking Way for five hours as police investigated.

The Monmouth Junction Fire Department, South Brunswick EMS, Middlesex County Medical Examiner and New Jersey State Department of Transportation responded.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Police Traffic Safety PFC Jesse Blake at 732-329-4646.

