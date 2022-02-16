Central Jersey Man, 21, Arrested In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 21-year--old man from Central Jersey has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Christopher Hernandez Velasquez, of Perth Amboy, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, third-degree hindering the apprehension of himself along with various other charges, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano.

He was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 15 in connection with the fatal shooting of Jonathan Molina, 22, of Perth Amboy.

Hernandez Velasquez is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Detective Frank Cristiano of the Perth Amboy Police Department at (732)324-3800 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3330.

