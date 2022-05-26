Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Central Jersey Boyfriend, 63, Arrested In Woman's Killing: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Michael Hodges and Barbara Andronico
Michael Hodges and Barbara Andronico Photo Credit: Facebook/ Barbara Andronico

A 63-year-old man from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with the death of his live-in girlfriend, authorities said.

Michael Hodges, 63, of Sayreville has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, they said. 

Barbara Andronico, 62, of Sayreville was found dead on Thursday, May 19, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski.

On May 19, at 3:48 a.m., police responded to the Winding Wood Apartments following a 9-1-1 call reporting an unresponsive female. Police found Andronico who was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

An investigation by Detective Brian Szkodny of the Sayreville Police Department and Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Hodbes as the perpetrator, they said.

Hodges was residing with and had an intimate relationship with Andronico, they said.

Hodges was arrested without incident in Sayreville.

Hodges was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Szkodny at (732)747-4444 or Detective Kelley at (732)745-3330.

