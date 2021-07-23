Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: NJ Homeowner Refusing To Remove Profanity-Laced Anti-Biden Signs Backed By ACLU
News

Carteret Fire: Relentless Blaze Collapses Apartment Building, 75 People Displaced

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Carteret apartment building blaze
Carteret apartment building blaze Photo Credit: Alex Mak via Carteret Fire Department

UPDATED: Firefighters were battling a major apartment building fire on Friday afternoon in Carteret, authorities said.

Flames blew through the Bristol Station Court, bringing crews to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, the fire had been upgraded to a three-alarm blaze and there was an unconfirmed report of a "major roof collapse."

As of 3:15 p.m., the structure had collapsed in multiple places and there were unconfirmed reports of possible entrapments.

Fortunately there were no fatalities and no life-threatening injuries to tenants, passersby or first responders, Carteret police and firefighters said.. 

At least 46 apartment units had been evacuated, leaving about 75 people without permanent shelter. 

Local charitable agencies and the Red Cross were working to find temporary housing, food and clothes for those who had to flee with nothing.  

Donations were being accepted by The Charity Trust Fund -- 100 percent of all donations go to those impacted by the fire, officials said. 

Firefighters continued to try to control the relentless blaze as of 6 p.m. 

All area fire companies were working the fire, and a request for additional mutual aid had been made.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.