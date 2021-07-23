Carteret Fire: Relentless Blaze Collapses Apartment Building, 75 People Displaced

UPDATED: Firefighters were battling a major apartment building fire on Friday afternoon in Carteret, authorities said.

Flames blew through the Bristol Station Court, bringing crews to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, the fire had been upgraded to a three-alarm blaze and there was an unconfirmed report of a "major roof collapse."

As of 3:15 p.m., the structure had collapsed in multiple places and there were unconfirmed reports of possible entrapments.

Fortunately there were no fatalities and no life-threatening injuries to tenants, passersby or first responders, Carteret police and firefighters said..

At least 46 apartment units had been evacuated, leaving about 75 people without permanent shelter.

Local charitable agencies and the Red Cross were working to find temporary housing, food and clothes for those who had to flee with nothing.

Donations were being accepted by The Charity Trust Fund -- 100 percent of all donations go to those impacted by the fire, officials said.

Firefighters continued to try to control the relentless blaze as of 6 p.m.

BREAKING: Fire tearing through Bristol Station apartment complex in Carteret, NJ #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/1s97wm60st — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) July 23, 2021

All area fire companies were working the fire, and a request for additional mutual aid had been made.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.

