Carteret Fire: Blaze Collapses Apartment Building, Possible Entrapment Reported

Firefighters were battling a major apartment building fire on Friday afternoon in Carteret, authorities said.

Flames blew through the Bristol Station Court, bringing crews to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

As of 3:15 p.m., the structure had collapsed in multiple places and there were unconfirmed reports of possible entrapments.

BREAKING: Fire tearing through Bristol Station apartment complex in Carteret, NJ #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/1s97wm60st — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) July 23, 2021

About 30 minutes later, the fire had been upgraded to a three-alarm blaze and there was an unconfirmed report of a "major roof collapse."

All area fire companies were working the fire, and a request for additional mutual aid had been made.

Crews remained at the scene as of 3:15 p.m.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.

