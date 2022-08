A car struck a bridge in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Mott Avenue and Gatzmer Avenue in Jamesburg, initial reports said.

Traffic was blocked in both directions.

There were no immediate details on injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.