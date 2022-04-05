Contact Us
Car Carrier Drops Vehicle Onto Pickup In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A car carrier accidentally dropped one of its vehicles into a pickup truck, causing a chain collision crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The wayward vehicle purportedly landed on its top in the rear of the pickup, initial reports said.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 on Route 440 northbound in Edison, reports said.

Several vehicles then crashed into the carrier, reports said.

It was immediately unclear if there were any injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

