Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
News

Capitol Officer Who Died In Riots Was NJ Native Who Wrote Countless Letters To Local Papers

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Brian Sicknick
Brian Sicknick Photo Credit: Source Unclear

The 42-year-old U.S. Capitol police officer killed in Wednesday's riots is a military veteran from New Jersey.

Brian Sicknick was injured while physically engaging with protestors during the riot and collapsed when he returned to his division office, the Capitol Police said.

He died the following day, they said.

Sicknick graduated from Middlesex County Vocational Technical High School in East Brunswick in 1997, according to a 1998 article in Central New Jersey Home News published in Heavy.com.

** ALSO SEE: NJ Rioter, 28, Confesses To Taking Part In Capitol Ambush In Viral TV Interview **

He lived in Virginia and served as an Air National Guardsman in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom, his brother told the Daily Beast.

Sicknick penned countless letters between 1998 and 2005 to Central New Jersey Home News, according to Heavy.com

"With the military drastically downsizing, the National Guard and Reserves are called upon more than ever," one of them reads. 

"I understand this may cause a hardship on the employers. There still are some employers in New Jersey that give guardsmen and reservists a hard time when they have to serve."

In 1998, he wrote in supporting the war with Iraq. Five years later, he sent a letter saying that an "unnecessary war" was occurring, and that there was "no room for blatantly partisan politics."

He later wrote in again urging citizens to vote, reportedly saying "everyone is brainwashed that only Bush can protect us. No more rewarding incompetent politicians with a second term,” Heavy.com says.

Sicknick joined the Capitol police in July 2008, where he was assigned to the First Responders Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.