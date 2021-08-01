Capitol Officer Who Died In Riots Was NJ Native Who Wrote Countless Letters To Local Papers

The 42-year-old U.S. Capitol police officer killed in Wednesday's riots is a military veteran from New Jersey.

Brian Sicknick was injured while physically engaging with protestors during the riot and collapsed when he returned to his division office, the Capitol Police said.

He died the following day, they said.

Sicknick graduated from Middlesex County Vocational Technical High School in East Brunswick in 1997, according to a 1998 article in Central New Jersey Home News published in Heavy.com.

He lived in Virginia and served as an Air National Guardsman in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Enduring Freedom, his brother told the Daily Beast.

Sicknick penned countless letters between 1998 and 2005 to Central New Jersey Home News, according to Heavy.com

"With the military drastically downsizing, the National Guard and Reserves are called upon more than ever," one of them reads.

"I understand this may cause a hardship on the employers. There still are some employers in New Jersey that give guardsmen and reservists a hard time when they have to serve."

In 1998, he wrote in supporting the war with Iraq. Five years later, he sent a letter saying that an "unnecessary war" was occurring, and that there was "no room for blatantly partisan politics."

He later wrote in again urging citizens to vote, reportedly saying "everyone is brainwashed that only Bush can protect us. No more rewarding incompetent politicians with a second term,” Heavy.com says.

Sicknick joined the Capitol police in July 2008, where he was assigned to the First Responders Unit.

