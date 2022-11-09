Contact Us
Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison

Jon Craig
Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County
Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. 

The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated.

Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman.

An investigation is continuing. 

The threat came less than a week after a broad statewide threat made against New Jersey synagogues.

That Nov. 3 threat was mitigated by a probe of the FBI which located a suspect making the threat.

