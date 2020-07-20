Attorney Found Dead In NY Eyed As Gunman In Shooting Of NJ Judge's Family

UPDATE: An attorney found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in New York Monday is being eyed as a gunman suspected of killing of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas' son and critically injuring her husband, NBC New York reports.

The man's body was found in the Sullivan County town of Rockland, located near Liberty in the Catskill mountains. A vehicle believed to have been used by the attorney was being searched at a nearby State Police barracks.

Authorities were also investigating whether a gun found at the scene matches the one used to kill Salas' son Daniel Anderl, 20, and injure her husband, Mark Anderl, 63.

The elder Anderl was shot Sunday after answering the door of their Hidden Lake Drive home, as was her son Daniel Anderl, 20, who came running, before the gunman -- dressed as a deliveryman -- fled around 5 p.m., reports say.

Mark Anderl -- a criminal defense attorney and former Assistant Essex County Prosecutor -- was in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick, reports say. Daniel Anderl died after being shot in the heart, North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack told ABC News.

Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting, reports say. She was not injured in the attack.

The incident comes just four days after Salas, 51, was assigned the civil case tied to Jeffrey Epstein brought by Deutsche Bank investors.

Salas in 2014 sentenced “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice to more than a year in prison for fraud.

Three years later, she barred federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty against an alleged gang leader charged in multiple killings. The gang member was later sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act. https://t.co/3mOYBSd6TA — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 20, 2020

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, said it is looking for "one subject."

"We are looking for one subject and ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information please call FBI Newark at 973-792-3001," the bureau said in a statement. "We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available."

Police have yet to establish a motive for the shooting.

Salas is the first Hispanic woman to serve on the federal bench in New Jersey. She has been in her seat for nine years and is a judge of the U.S. District Court in Newark. She worked as a public defender for nine years previously.

Salas said in a February 2018 interview with NJ Monthly that her son was leaning toward a future in law.

"I don’t want to dissuade him, but I was pulling for a doctor," the judge said of her then-17-year-old son.

"He’s been arguing with us since he could talk -- practicing his advocacy skills."

