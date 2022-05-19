Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

News

Armed Suspect Sought At Rutgers University (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police helicopter
New Jersey State Police helicopter Photo Credit: Facebook

Rutgers University issued a campus alert saying it was looking for a possible armed suspect.

The alert went out at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, May 19 near Hospital Road and Metlars Lane on the Livingston Campus.

A New Jersey State Police helicopter was overhead, — presumably looking for the same suspect — at about 5 p.m., an unconfirmed report said.

The aerial search was purportedly near Janice H. Levin Building, 94 Rockafeller Road in Piscataway, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

