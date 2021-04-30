8 Pets Rescued, 2 Cats Killed In Central Jersey House Fire; 3 People Hurt

Eight cats were rescued but two other cats died in Thursday's house fire in Middlesex County. An 11th cat remains missing.

One of the home's residents was injured, authorities said.

A police officer, firefighter and the resident all were taken to the hospital with injuries from fire, police said.

At about 1 p.m., Spotswood police responded to Fernhead Avenue on a report of a house fire.

Patrol officers found flames and heavy smoke coming from the top of the home.

Officers assisted the residents in exiting the home while also gathering some of the family pets, police said.

One of the police officers suffered from smoke inhalation. He was treated on scene by Spotswood EMS and taken to the hospital.

Spotswood Fire Department along with Monroe, East Brunswick, South Old Bridge, Helmetta, Jamesburg and Milltown Fire Departments also responded to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters also were able to remove additional pets from the home.

However, a firefighter had to be taken to the hospital along with a resident who sustained an injury, police said.

East Brunswick Animal control was also dispatched to the scene. The animal control officer was able to resuscitate an unresponsive cat which was rescued from the fire. Out of the 11 animals, two cats perished in the fire and one is still missing, police said.

The Jones family displaced by Thursday's fire in Spotswood. GoFundMe

Spotswood PBA Local #225 has created this GoFundMe page to help the family displaced by Thursday's fire.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.