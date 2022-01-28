Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
News

69-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Multiple Vehicles In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Route 9 and Ferry Road
Route 9 and Ferry Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 69-year-old man was struck and killed.by multiple vehicles, authorities said.

Harvey Berse of Old Bridge was killed at about 1:25 a.m. Friday at the corner of Route 9 and Ferry Road in Old Bridge, according to  Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Old Bridge Police Chief Joseph Mandola.

Berse was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, they said.

No other details about the crash were released. No summonses had been issued.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Steven Connolly of the Old Bridge at 732-721-5600 ext. 3821 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.