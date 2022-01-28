69-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed By Multiple Vehicles In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

A 69-year-old man was struck and killed.by multiple vehicles, authorities said.

Harvey Berse of Old Bridge was killed at about 1:25 a.m. Friday at the corner of Route 9 and Ferry Road in Old Bridge, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Old Bridge Police Chief Joseph Mandola.

Berse was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, they said.

No other details about the crash were released. No summonses had been issued.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Steven Connolly of the Old Bridge at 732-721-5600 ext. 3821 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

