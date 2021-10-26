Contact Us
54-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Plainsboro

Briardale Court
Briardale Court Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 54-year-old man from Middlesex County was fatally shot, authorities said. 

At 3:38 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Briardale Court after a report of shots fired, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Fred Tavener.

Police found Sree Aravapalli, 54, of Plainsboro with multiple gunshot wounds, Ciccone and Tavener said.

Aravapalli was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, they said. 

The investigation is active and continuing. 

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to call Detective William Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 or Detective Paul

Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.

