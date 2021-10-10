3rd Dose Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Offered In Central Jersey Starting This Week

If you live, work or go to school in Middlesex County, roll up your sleeve in you need a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Middlesex County will offer third doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday at the Monroe Senior Center as well as the county's existing vaccination sites.

Pfizer booster shots are available to fully vaccinated individuals who are: age 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, or certain qualifying people ages 18 and older

The COVD-19 shots will be given from 10 a.m. to noon at the Senior Center at 12 Halsey Reed Road in Monroe Township.

Appointments for the third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are required and can be made on the Middlesex County website by clicking here.

Third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine also will be available by appointment at Middlesex County vaccination sites.

All shot recipients are urged to bring their vaccine card with them to record their third Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

Per the CDC, those eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot include people who received their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago and are: age 65 or older; a resident of a long-term care facility; age 18 or older and have an underlying health condition that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19; or age 18 or older and at high risk due to occupational or institutional exposure.

“Vaccines are a crucial, much-needed tool in the fight against the COVID-19 virus – especially the highly contagious Delta variant,” said Middlesex County Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios.

