3rd Dose Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Offered In Central Jersey Starting This Week

Jon Craig
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr U.S. Secretary of Defense

If you live, work or go to school in Middlesex County, roll up your sleeve in you need a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Middlesex County will offer third doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday at the Monroe Senior Center as well as the county's existing vaccination sites.

Pfizer booster shots are available to fully vaccinated individuals who are: age 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, or certain qualifying people ages 18 and older

The COVD-19 shots will be given from  10 a.m. to noon  at the Senior Center at 12 Halsey Reed Road in Monroe Township.

Appointments for the third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are required and can be made on the Middlesex County website by clicking here.

Third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine also will be available by appointment at Middlesex County vaccination sites.

All shot recipients are urged to bring their vaccine card with them to record their third Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

Per the CDC, those eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot include people who received their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago and are: age 65 or older; a resident of a long-term care facility; age 18 or older and have an underlying health condition that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19; or age 18 or older and at high risk due to occupational or institutional exposure. 

“Vaccines are a crucial, much-needed tool in the fight against the COVID-19 virus – especially the highly contagious Delta variant,” said Middlesex County Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios.

