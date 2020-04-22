$2M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Edison, $10,000 Winner Sold In Mahwah

A lottery ticket good for $2 million was sold in Middlesex County, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The ticket from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was purchased from Route 1 ShopRite in Edison.

A third-tier ticket winning $10,000 was also sold at the Valero gas station on Route 17 N. in Mahwah. That ticket matched four numbers and the Megaball.

The winning numbers were 13, 15, 24, 67 and 70 . The Mega Ball was 17 with a Megaplier of 2X.

The New Jersey Lottery office in Lawrence remains closed until at least May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winners can still claim prizes of $599.50 or less at any retailer.

