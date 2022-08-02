2 People Hospitalized In Garden State Parkway Crash: Police

Two people were hurt in a crash along the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.

At 12:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, New Jersey State Police were dispatched to the northbound parkway to investigate a crash near milepost 126.7 in Sayreville, according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a State Police spokesman.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Accord lost control and struck the center concrete barrier, Curry said.

Troopers found the driver and a passenger suffering non-life-threatening injuries, Curry said.

One of the injured was taken to Perth Amboy Hospital while EMS crews transported a second person to Robert Wood University Medical Center for treatment, reports said.

