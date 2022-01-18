2 Found Dead In Central Jersey Pond

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people whose vehicle was found in a Central Jersey pond.

Tuesday at approximately 5:35 A.M., police responded to Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue where officers found a vehicle floating in New Market Pond.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found two individuals who were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and have yet to be identified, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Naccarato of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.

