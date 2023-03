A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey.

The ticket from the Tuesday, March 7 drawing did not match the Mega Ball but did match all five numbers drawn.

The winning numbers were 15, 22, 25, 28 and 69. The Megaball drawn was 21 with a Megaplier of 4X.

Lottery officials were expected to announce where the ticket was sold on Wednesday, March 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.