New Brunswick Man Pleads Guilty In Shooting Near Rutgers Campus: Prosecutor

Christian Farmer pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and a weapons offense on Wednesday, July 24, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Vincent Sabo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

Two people were injured in the shooting and three others were charged as accomplices, they said.

On April 5, at approximately 2 a.m., authorities responded to 66 Easton Avenue following a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, police located one female and one male victim, who sustained gunshot wounds and were subsequently transported to Robert Wood Hospital for treatment.

Both victims were affiliated with Rutgers University, according to campus police.

Farmer is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 30.

