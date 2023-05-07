New Brunswick City Worker Andrea Diaz Dies Suddenly, 22

Andrea Diaz was being remembered on a GoFundMe campaign as a "loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt and friend to many."

The campaign had raised more than $8,200 as of Sunday, May 7.

According to her obituary, Andrea had been working for the City of New Brunswick at the time of her passing.

Services were held at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., with interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

