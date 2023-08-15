Motorcycle Passenger Killed, Operator Injured In Central Jersey Crash: Police

The crash took place at about 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 13.

The passenger on the Harley Davidson, identified as Andrea Houlihan, was pronounced dead at Hackensack Meridian Hospital.

A vehicle entered the exit ramp from Route 9 north headed to Route 18 north, Old Bridge police said. The vehicle suddenly crossed over the painted median and back onto Route 9 into traffic. This caused all cars on Route 9 to brake abruptly on the highway, police said.

The motorcycle was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of an SUV causing both riders to be ejected.

The vehicle that cut across the painted median was not involved in the crash and left the scene, police said.

The man driving the motorcycle, whose name was not released, suffered significant injuries and was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Old Bridge police officer Steven Connolly at 732-721-5600, ext. 3821.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.