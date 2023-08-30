Middlesex Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography: Police

Walter E. Ciancia was arrested on Aug. 17, according to Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist.

Ciancia was later sent to the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility.

After receiving a cyber-tip from the New Jersey State Police and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the Middlesex Borough Police Department initiated a comprehensive investigation involving electronic surveillance and technical expertise, which identified Ciancia and led to his apprehension, Geist said on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit assisted with the investigation, which was coordinated over a three-month period of time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Sean Flanagan at (732) 356-1900 ext. 351.

