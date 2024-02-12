Middlesex County Schools Delayed Due To Major Winter Storm

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Middlesex County and inland Monmouth County. There is also a coastal flood warning in Atlantic, Cape May, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties.

The storm is hard for forecasters to predict for central cities like Long Branch, North Brunswick, and Trenton. They're along the expected edge of the storm and where rain may not switch over to snow.

The NWS predicts four to six inches of snow in Trenton, two to three inches in Long Branch, and less than an inch in Toms River. Many coastal communities may not see any accumulation.

Meanwhile, North Jersey is expected to get as much as 18 inches of snow. If the storm takes a more southern track, more snow would be likely in South Jersey during the morning commute.

Forecasters are also warning about the threat of high winds, especially in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The following districts have canceled classes on Tuesday, Feb. 13:

The following districts have announced delayed starts to classes on Tuesday, Feb. 13:

