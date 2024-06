Jimmy Fernando Parrales Mora, of North Plainfield, was killed in the accident at Diamond Brite Metals, 333 Cedar Ave. in Middlesex, according to borough police.

The accident occurred at about 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11.

It was determined that a metal beam fell and struck Parrales Mora while he was working, police said.

Parrales Mora was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

OSHA is investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.