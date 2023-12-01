Man Accused Of Killing Grandparents, Uncle Must Remain In Middlesex County Jail: Prosecutor

A judge ruled that Om Brahmbhatt should not be released from jail on Friday, Dec. 1, according to the county prosecutor's office.

Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt were shot and killed by their grandson, Om Brahmbhatt, who also killed his 38-year-old uncle, Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, on Monday, Nov. 27 in South Plainfield, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The three Brahmbhatts were found dead with gunshot wounds at the Traditions condo complex on Coppola Drive around 9 a.m.

Om Brahmbhatt was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is facing weapons offenses, is being held in the Middlesex County Jail.

