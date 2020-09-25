Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Hardcore Feelings Stirred Over $2 Million Settlement In Asbury Park Stage-Diving Injury
Lifestyle

Website Ranks 'Fittest Towns' In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Gold's Gym holds an outdoor Zumba Class in Long Branch (June 2019). Photo Credit: Gold's Gym Paramus
D1 Training in Upper Saddle River Photo Credit: D1 Training

Drive down Route 9A in Bergen County and you'll see more bicyclists than cars. Spend some time on any Jersey Shore beach and you'll see surfers and muscles galore.

As for healthy food? There seems to be a Whole Foods, Kings and boutique health food stores on any main road.

It should come as no surprise, then, that New Jerseyans like to stay fit.

BarBend.com is running down the towns with the fittest lifestyles by considering obesity rates, smoking, physical inactivity, exercise opportunities, access to healthy food and more.

Packed with plenty of exercise opportunities, few smokers and a 3.4 percent obesity rate, Short Hills comes in at No. 1.

Here are the top 10 areas for fittest lifestyles in New Jersey, according to BarBend. All but two in the top 10 are in Bergen County.

  • 10. Millburn
  • 9. Wyckoff
  • 8. Allendale
  • 7. Tenafly
  • 6. Franklin Lakes
  • 5. Woodcliff Lake
  • 4. Ridgewood
  • 3. Glen Rock
  • 2. Upper Saddle River
  • 1. Short Hills

Click here for the full list from BarBend.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.