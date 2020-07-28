Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lifestyle

These 10 Towns Were Ranked Best Places To Live In Middlesex County -- 3 Top Best In NJ

Cecilia Levine
472 Grove St., in Edison is on the market.
472 Grove St., in Edison is on the market. Photo Credit: CJMLS/BHHS NEW JERSEY PROPERTIES

We've seen the best places to live in New Jersey, but what about Middlesex County?

According to a newly-released set of rankings by Niche.com, the top three spots in the area are Princeton Meadows, Monmouth Junction and Metuchen.

Princeton Junction was ranked the No. 2 spot to live in all of the Garden State, while Monmouth Junction was 8th and Metuchen 17th.

Here are the other top places to live in Middlesex County, according to Niche.com. Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

  • 4. Highland Park
  • 5. Plainsboro Center
  • 6. Heathcote
  • 7. Kendall Park
  • 8. Dayton
  • 9. Edison
  • 10. Society Hill

Click here for the full list.

