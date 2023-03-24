Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Jersey Shore'

What's new with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?

He's living in Miami, he runs a sneaker company and he has full custody of his 4-year-old daughter.

MTV's "Jersey Shore" star shared the updates on his life during a surprise appearance on the Thursday, March 23 episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

It was the 37-year-old reality star's first appearance on the show since 2022, when he had a conversation with Mike Sorrentino at Patricia's in Holmdel.

“I felt like I needed a change of scenery and a change of just pace in my life, so I decided to move from LA to Miami,” he said.

“In the last couple of years I was in a bad situation and I almost lost everything I built. I almost lost my daughter and I was in treatment eight or nine months, but it helped me grow and it made me a stronger person.”

Ortiz-Magro left the show in 2021 following his second domestic violence-related arrest. At the time, he had been on probation as part of a plea deal he entered last year for another domestic violence case involving ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley.

Ortiz-Magro's ex, Sammi Giancola, announced earlier this month she will be returning to the show.

