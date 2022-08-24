Off To The Races: World's Largest Go-Kart Course Coming To Central Jersey, Report Says

A go-kart track billed as the “world’s largest” racecourse of its kind is expected to open in Middlesex County this autumn, NJ Advance Media reports.

Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, MA, think the attraction will be a go-to destination for travelers, the outlet says.

Malcom Jones, Supercharged's general manager, said developers were pleased with the Edison facility's minimal distance to Newark and New York City airports, the outlet said.

In addition to the go-kart track, the 131,000-square-foot facility, expected to open in November on Route 1 South next to Topgolf Edison, will feature 19 axe-throwing lanes, bumper cars, a restaurant, two bars, an arcade with 140 games, an immersive virtual reality area and a Drop-and-Twist tower ride, the report says.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

