Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Lifestyle

Off To The Races: World's Largest Go-Kart Course Coming To Central Jersey, Report Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Supercharged Entertainment is opening "the world's largest" go-kart track in Edison this fall.
Supercharged Entertainment is opening "the world's largest" go-kart track in Edison this fall. Photo Credit: Supercharged Entertainment

A go-kart track billed as the “world’s largest” racecourse of its kind is expected to open in Middlesex County this autumn, NJ Advance Media reports.

Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, MA, think the attraction will be a go-to destination for travelers, the outlet says.

Malcom Jones, Supercharged's general manager, said developers were pleased with the Edison facility's minimal distance to Newark and New York City airports, the outlet said.

In addition to the go-kart track, the 131,000-square-foot facility, expected to open in November on Route 1 South next to Topgolf Edison, will feature 19 axe-throwing lanes, bumper cars, a restaurant, two bars, an arcade with 140 games, an immersive virtual reality area and a Drop-and-Twist tower ride, the report says.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.