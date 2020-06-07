Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Feds: Crew In NJ, NY, Michigan Conned Banks, Merchant Processors Out Of $3.5 Million
Nick Cordero, 41, Starred At Jersey Shore Playhouse, Killed By COVID-19

Jon Craig
Nick Cordero as Melvin Ferd the Third and Diana DeGarmo as Sarah in "The Toxic Avenger," which debuted at George Street Playhouse (GSP) in New Brunswick. Photo Credit: Courtesy Broadway.com
Nick Cordero Photo Credit: Amanda Kloots
Nick Cordero killed by Coronavirus Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Broadway star Nick Cordero, who got his acting start along the Jersey Shore, died from complications of COVID-19. months after his right leg had to be amputated. He was 41.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” his wife, Amanda Kloots, wrote on Instagram. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

Kloots posted on Instagram about her husband’s condition throughout his treatment.

The native of Ontario, Canada, moved to New York in 2008 and was cast in the rock musical “The Toxic Avenger” at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, which later moved off-Broadway to New World Stages. Cordero played a nerd called Melvin Ferd the Third, according to this review in The New York Times. Ferd wants to save the Garden State from being a dumping ground for toxic waste, a goal that becomes more tangible once he  transforms into a mutant toxic superhero,

Cordero went on to appear in “Rock of Ages,” and was Tony Award-nominated for his featured role as Cheech in the 2014 musical “Bullets Over Broadway.” He joined the cast of “Waitress” in 2016, and left to originate the role of Sonny in “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” later that year.

Cordero married Kloots in 2017, and the couple had a son named Elvis last year.

Cordero died on Sunday surrounded by family after 95 days in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

His lungs had been damaged by pneumonia and lung infection caused by COVID-19. Since March, the actor was in and out of a coma and on a ventilator. Cordero went into septic shock and had to have a temporary pace maker installed. His right leg was amputated in April after blood thinners used to treat clotting in his leg caused blood pressure problems.

Kloots has shared updates regarding his intense battle with COVID-19 over the past three months. After spending weeks unconscious, even as doctors brought him out of sedation, friends and fans expressed support for his recovery with the hashtag #wakeupnick.

By July, Cordero was no longer in a coma, but his battle with the virus left him weak, and unable to move or open his eyes, as Kloots described to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Cordero died three days later.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light," Kloots wrote. "He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband."

"Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday,” said Kloots, who thanked Cordero’s doctor as well as supporters.

Fellow actors and Broadway stars, including Lin Manuel Miranda and Zach Braff, expressed their condolences online.

