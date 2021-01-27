Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Rutgers Scientist Who Developed First COVID-19 Saliva Test Dies Suddenly, 51
Lifestyle

Hey Mama! NJ Native Halsey Announces Pregnancy

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Halsey
Halsey Photo Credit: MTV International via Wikimedia

Surprise! New Jersey native Halsey is pregnant.

The 26-year-old pop singer made the announcement in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," she captioned the post.

It was not clear how far along in the pregnancy she was, nor who the father is.

An Edison native, Halsey -- whose birth name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane -- graduated from Warren Hills Regional High School in Washington in 2012. 

She began writing music while living on Halsey Street in Brooklyn when she was 24 years old.

Halsey quickly rose to fame with hits like "Eastside," "Closer" with The Chainsmokers, "Graveyard" and "You Should Be Sad."

The vocalist denied claims she was pregnant in November 2019.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.