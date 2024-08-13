Large Water Main Break Douses Home, Displaces Several Edison Residents

The 30-inch water main break happened on Woodbrook Drive on Monday, Aug. 12, Mayor Sam Joshi said in a Facebook post at 5:04 p.m. The mayor shared three photos showing water heavily spraying a blue home.

Mayor Joshi also said contractor work caused the rupture to the lines owned by Middlesex Water Company. The company said it wasn't performing the work and it didn't hire the contractors, ABC7 New York reported.

No one was injured by the main break. Residents in two homes were displaced.

Residents didn't have their water service disrupted because the line wasn't used for providing water to homes.

