Joseph Luistro, 55, First Asian American Police Officer In Edison

Luistro was a 27-year veteran of the police force and was the first Asian American to serve in the Edison Police Department.

Luistro started his law enforcement career in 1993 at Rutgers University-New Brunswick Police Department. He transferred to the Edison Police Department in 1999.

Joe served as president of the New Jersey Asian American Law Enforcement Association in 2008, "actively fostering inclusivity in law enforcement careers," Edison police said on Facebook.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2016, the first Asian American and Filipino American to rise to that rank in Edison, the post said. He retired in 2020 around the time he was diagnosed with ALS.

"Sergeant Luistro’s legacy lives on through his dedication to recruiting and mentoring new officers, especially from diverse backgrounds," the post said.

After leaving law enforcement, Luistro narrowly lost a race for township council in 2021 and was assigned to the Edison Master Plan Committee, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

On June 2, 2021, along with family and friends, Joe joined multiple ALS chapters to celebrate the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day at Yankee Stadium, the GoFundMe said.

“Sergeant Luistro touched the lives of many with his selfless spirit,” Edison police wrote, “Sergeant Luistro’s impact extends far beyond his exemplary career. Let us remember him and support his family and friends during this challenging time.”

