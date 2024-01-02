The Staten Island native got up on stage then dropped it low at 35 XXXV Gentlemen's Club in Sayreville on Saturday, Dec. 30, according to a video of her performance on the club's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Pivarnick danced to the song "Get Crazy" by LMFAO, which is also known as the theme song to "Jersey Shore." The crowd enjoyed the 37-year-old MTV star's moves, as dollar bills fell around her on the stage.

After leaving the original early 2010's version of "Jersey Shore," Pivarnick rejoined the Seaside Heights crew in 2018 for the reality franchise's spinoff "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

In April 2023, she was featured in episodes about her divorce from her first husband, and her following engagement to Vinny Tortorella, also known as "Vinny 2.0."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.