Jersey Shore Driver Charged In DWI Crash That Injured Trooper In Construction Zone

Ithai Balderas-Gonzalez, of Ocean, was arrested after the crash in which a trooper suffered moderate injuries, according to Trooper Troy McNair, a State Police spokesman.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at 3:38 a.m. construction work was being conducted on Route 18 in East Brunswick Township, according to McNair.

The southbound lanes at the intersection of Tice Lane were closed by a marked troop car and a NJDOT crash attenuator truck. The marked troop car was parked horizontally in the left and left center lane with its emergency lights activated. The right and right center lanes were blocked off with orange traffic cones, McNair said.

A Nissan passenger vehicle drove through the intersection, collided with the troop car, ran off the roadway to the right, and struck a snow embankment. The trooper sustained moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital, McNair said..

