Gregory Yetman, of Helmetta, turned himself in to authorities, Jamesburg police said on Friday, Nov. 10.

Yetman fled into the woods at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, after authorities tried to serve him with a federal arrest warrant on Main Street in Helmetta, Jamesburg police said.

Schools in Jamesburg and Spotswood were put in a shelter-in-place.

It wasn't immediately clear which charges he is facing.

